The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.16% to 89.74 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.15 point or 0.16% this week to 89.74

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 0.15 point or 0.16%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 1.12% from its 52-week high of 90.76 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Up 5.71% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 5.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.62%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.19 point or 0.21%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 1732ET