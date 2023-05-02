The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.15 point or 0.16% today to 96.29

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 8.42% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 2.34% from its 52-week low of 94.09 hit Monday, May 30, 2022

--Rose 0.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 0.26 point or 0.27%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1737ET