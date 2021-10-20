The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.17% to 88.03 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.15 point or 0.17% today to 88.03
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 0.39 point or 0.44% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021
--Down five of the past six trading days
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
--Off 0.98% from its 52-week high of 88.90 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
--Up 4.09% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Rose 0.28% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.75%
--Year-to-date it is up 3.03 points or 3.56%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
