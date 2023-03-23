The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.16 point or 0.17% today to 96.09
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 0.64 point or 0.66% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 20, 2023
--Down five of the past six trading days
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
--Off 8.61% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 5.75% from its 52-week low of 90.87 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Rose 5.05% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.91%
--Year-to-date it is down 0.46 point or 0.48%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-23-23 1737ET