The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.17% to 98.88 -- Data Talk

07/07/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.16 point or 0.17% today to 98.88


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.17% from its 52-week high of 99.04 hit Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Up 14.01% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 13.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 9.33 points or 10.42%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-22 1738ET

HOT NEWS