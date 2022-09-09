The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% This Week to 100.76 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.19 point or 0.18% this week to 100.76
--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022
--Snaps a three-week winning streak
--Today it is down 0.71 point or 0.70%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
--Off 0.92% from its 52-week high of 101.69 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
--Up 15.65% from its 52-week low of 87.12 hit Wednesday, Sept 15, 2021
--Rose 15.46% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.52%
--Year-to-date it is up 11.20 points or 12.51%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-09-22 1738ET