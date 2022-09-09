The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% This Week to 100.76 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.19 point or 0.18% this week to 100.76

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Snaps a three-week winning streak

--Today it is down 0.71 point or 0.70%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Off 0.92% from its 52-week high of 101.69 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Up 15.65% from its 52-week low of 87.12 hit Wednesday, Sept 15, 2021

--Rose 15.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.52%

--Year-to-date it is up 11.20 points or 12.51%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

