  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% This Week to 102.86 -- Data Talk

11/04/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.18 point or 0.18% this week to 102.86


--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 2.23 points or 2.12% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 31, 2020

--Today it is down 1.82 points or 1.74%

--Largest one-day point decline since Wednesday, March 18, 2009

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 18, 2015

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Off 2.17% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 16.49% from its 52-week low of 88.30 hit Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Rose 16.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 13.31 points or 14.86%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.02% 13346.63 Real-time Quote.10.83%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 2.15% 0.99581 Delayed Quote.-14.25%
HOT NEWS