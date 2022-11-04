The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% This Week to 102.86 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.18 point or 0.18% this week to 102.86

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 2.23 points or 2.12% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 31, 2020

--Today it is down 1.82 points or 1.74%

--Largest one-day point decline since Wednesday, March 18, 2009

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 18, 2015

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Off 2.17% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 16.49% from its 52-week low of 88.30 hit Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Rose 16.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 13.31 points or 14.86%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1739ET