The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% to 88.27 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.16 point or 0.18% today to 88.27
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 0.61 point or 0.68% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021
--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
--Off 0.68% from its 52-week high of 88.88 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--Up 4.39% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Down 0.20% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 3.27 points or 3.85%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
