  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% to 88.27 -- Data Talk

10/04/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.16 point or 0.18% today to 88.27

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 0.61 point or 0.68% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Off 0.68% from its 52-week high of 88.88 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Up 4.39% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 3.27 points or 3.85%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-21 1734ET

HOT NEWS