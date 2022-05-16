Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% to 96.51 -- Data Talk

05/16/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.17 point or 0.18% today to 96.51


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.44 point or 0.45% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.45% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 13.47% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 13.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 6.96 points or 7.77%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1737ET

Latest news "Markets"
04:20pS&P 500 ends lower as Tesla falls, while energy rallies
RE
02:08pGold ticks up as dip in U.S. yields loosens dollar's grip
RE
12:30pBLACKROCK'S RIEDER : summer rally coming in U.S. bonds but bull market likely over
RE
12:21pMexico's main stock index extends gains, up 1.6%…
RE
12:19pToronto Stocks Edge Up; Voyager Digital Drops on $60 Million Private Placement
DJ
10:49aNew York state factory activity slumps again in May; price pressures easing
RE
10:40aAdani to become India's No. 2 cement maker with $10.5 billion Holcim deal
RE
10:25aFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% After Etisalat Took 9.8% Vodafone Stake, Good Resources Performance
DJ
10:15aTen-year treasuries could hit 3.25%-3.5% ceiling in next few mon…
RE
10:15aAt least 90% of this year's move in u.s. rates already happened…
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 ends lower as Tesla falls, while energy rallies
2Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Aviva, Barclays, Marathon Petroleum, ..
3Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
4Buoyed by non-recurring effects from business acquisitions, adesso SE s..
5Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties

HOT NEWS