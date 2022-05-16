The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% to 96.51 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.17 point or 0.18% today to 96.51

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.44 point or 0.45% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.45% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 13.47% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 13.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 6.96 points or 7.77%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1737ET