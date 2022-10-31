Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.20% This Month to 103.74 -- Data Talk Update

10/31/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Updated to include monthly stats)


The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.21 point or 0.20% this month to 103.74


--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since May 2022

--Snaps a four-month winning streak

--Today it is up 0.70 point or 0.68%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1.45 points or 1.41% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Off 1.33% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 17.51% from its 52-week low of 88.29 hit Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

--Rose 17.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 14.19 points or 15.85%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 1753ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.39% 13381.86 Real-time Quote.9.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.71% 0.98835 Delayed Quote.-12.45%
Latest news
06:36pPetro Rio S A : Divulgação de Resultados - 3T22
PU
06:36pSteel & Tube : Separating the Supply and Installation of Reinforcing
PU
06:34pCanadian businesses urge federal govt to bring employees back to office
RE
06:31pEnerplus Closes the Sale of Certain Canadian Assets
AQ
06:31pWalker & Dunlop Structures the Sale and Financing for Trails at Timberline in Colorado
PR
06:30pBidens celebrate their first Halloween at the White House
RE
06:30pRambus : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:30pSage reveals winners of the 2022 Sage Intacct Partner Awards
AQ
06:29pAustralia's ReadyTech gets A$4.50/share buyout offer
RE
06:29pApple's Online Store And Information Systems Chiefs Are Leaving - Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Keyence Shares Jump After It Posts 27% Rise in First-Half Net Profit
2Tesla held talks to take up to 20% stake in Glencore - FT
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Caterpillar, Gilead Sciences, Meta, Param..
4Europe's debt market strains force some governments to rework trading r..
5Fed set to deliver another big rate hike, debate December downshift

HOT NEWS