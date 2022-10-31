The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.20% This Month to 103.74 -- Data Talk Update

(Updated to include monthly stats)

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.21 point or 0.20% this month to 103.74

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since May 2022

--Snaps a four-month winning streak

--Today it is up 0.70 point or 0.68%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1.45 points or 1.41% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Off 1.33% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 17.51% from its 52-week low of 88.29 hit Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

--Rose 17.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 14.19 points or 15.85%

