The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.20% to 87.12 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.18 point or 0.20% today to 87.12

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Off 2.66% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.03% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.12 points or 2.50%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-21 1732ET