The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.20% to 87.49 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.17 point or 0.20% today to 87.49
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 14, 2021
--Snaps a four trading day winning streak
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Off 2.50% from its 52-week high of 89.73 hit Wednesday, July 22, 2020
--Up 3.47% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Down 2.50% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.54%
--Year-to-date it is up 2.49 points or 2.93%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
