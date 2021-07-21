Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.20% to 87.49 -- Data Talk

07/21/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.17 point or 0.20% today to 87.49

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 2.50% from its 52-week high of 89.73 hit Wednesday, July 22, 2020

--Up 3.47% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 2.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.49 points or 2.93%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-21 1733ET

