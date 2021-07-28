The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.21% to 87.09 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.19 point or 0.21% today to 87.09
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 0.47 point or 0.54% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 18, 2021
--Down five of the past six trading days
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 14, 2021
--Off 2.70% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
--Up 2.98% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Down 1.58% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.07%
--Year-to-date it is up 2.09 points or 2.45%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
