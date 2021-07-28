Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.21% to 87.09 -- Data Talk

07/28/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.19 point or 0.21% today to 87.09

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 0.47 point or 0.54% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Off 2.70% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 2.98% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.09 points or 2.45%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-21 1733ET

