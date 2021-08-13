Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.21% to 87.22 -- Data Talk

08/13/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.19 point or 0.21% this week to 87.22

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 0.41 point or 0.47%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, May 7, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Off 2.55% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.14% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.27%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.22 points or 2.61%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1735ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.21% to 87.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.21% Higher at 20518.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.32% Lower at 121193.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.74% Higher at 51490.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.59% Higher at 69544.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:46pDow, S&P close at records as Disney offsets drop in sentiment
RE
04:22pStocks march on; Treasury yields, dollar hit by weak consumer confidence
RE
02:45pADRs End Mixed; Embraer Climbs 7% on 2Q Earnings
DJ
12:47pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.32% Higher at 4229.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.42% Higher at 3664.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-How hackers stole and returned $600 million in tokens from Poly Network
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Apple, Baidu, eBay, Tesla, Upstart...
3FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 marks best weekly winning streak since November
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: Breaking record after record
5AIRBNB, INC. : Dow, S&P close at records as Disney offsets drop in sentiment

HOT NEWS