The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.21% to 87.22 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.19 point or 0.21% this week to 87.22

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 0.41 point or 0.47%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, May 7, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Off 2.55% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.14% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.27%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.22 points or 2.61%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1735ET