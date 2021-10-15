The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.21% to 88.38 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.18 point or 0.21% this week to 88.38

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021

--Snaps a five week winning streak

--Today it is down 0.03 point or 0.04%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 0.52 point or 0.58% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Off 0.58% from its 52-week high of 88.90 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up 4.51% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.34%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.38 points or 3.98%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

