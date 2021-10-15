Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.21% to 88.38 -- Data Talk

10/15/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.18 point or 0.21% this week to 88.38

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021

--Snaps a five week winning streak

--Today it is down 0.03 point or 0.04%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 0.52 point or 0.58% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Off 0.58% from its 52-week high of 88.90 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up 4.51% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.34%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.38 points or 3.98%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-21 1734ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.51% Higher at 20928.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.61% Higher at 114647.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.25% Higher at 52798.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.72% Higher at 81990.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.21% to 88.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:14pAnalysis: Supply chains, inflation overshadow vaccine, debt woes at IMF-World Bank meetings
RE
04:38pTSX climbs to record high as investors eye 'Santa Claus' rally
RE
04:37pTSX climbs to record high as investors eye 'Santa Claus' rally
RE
12:44pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 2.50% Higher at 3628.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:44pDAX Ends the Week 2.51% Higher at 15587.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
2Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alter..
3LUFTHANSA AG : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Deutsche Ban..
4Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust g..
5Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC shares rise more than 3% afte..

HOT NEWS