The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.22% to 87.59 -- Data Talk

08/24/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.19 point or 0.22% today to 87.59

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 0.64 point or 0.73% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

--Off 2.14% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.58% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.69%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.59 points or 3.05%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1735ET

