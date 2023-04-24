The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.21 point or 0.22% today to 95.71

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 18, 2023

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Lowest closing value since Friday, April 14, 2023

--Off 8.97% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 1.72% from its 52-week low of 94.09 hit Monday, May 30, 2022

--Rose 1.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.54%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.85 point or 0.88%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

