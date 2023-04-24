The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.21 point or 0.22% today to 95.71
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 18, 2023
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Lowest closing value since Friday, April 14, 2023
--Off 8.97% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 1.72% from its 52-week low of 94.09 hit Monday, May 30, 2022
--Rose 1.50% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.54%
--Year-to-date it is down 0.85 point or 0.88%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-24-23 1736ET