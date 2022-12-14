The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.22% to 96.80 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.21 point or 0.22% today to 96.80

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1.19 points or 1.22% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 7.94% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 8.83% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 7.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.75%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.25 points or 8.09%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

