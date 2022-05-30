Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.23% to 94.09 -- Data Talk

05/30/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.22 point or 0.23% today to 94.09


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 0.67 point or 0.70% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Lowest closing value since Friday, April 22, 2022

--Off 2.95% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 10.57% from its 52-week low of 85.09 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Rose 10.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.52%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.54 points or 5.07%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-22 1744ET

