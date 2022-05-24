The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.23% to 94.51 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.22 point or 0.23% today to 94.51

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.92 point or 0.97% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Off 2.52% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 11.12% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 11.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.08%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.95 points or 5.53%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

