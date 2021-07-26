The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.24% to 87.35 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.21 point or 0.24% today to 87.35

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Lowest closing value since Friday, July 16, 2021

--Off 2.41% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.29% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.38%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.35 points or 2.76%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

