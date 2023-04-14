The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.24 point or 0.25% this week to 95.68
--Down for five consecutive weeks
--Down 2.14 points or 2.18% over the last five weeks
--Largest five-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023
--Longest losing streak since the week ending July 31, 2020 when the market fell for six straight weeks
--Down six of the past seven weeks
--Today it is up 0.54 point or 0.57%
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak
--Off 9.00% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 3.08% from its 52-week low of 92.82 hit Friday, April 15, 2022
--Rose 3.08% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.56%
--Year-to-date it is down 0.87 point or 0.90%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-14-23 1738ET