The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.24 point or 0.25% this week to 95.68

--Down for five consecutive weeks

--Down 2.14 points or 2.18% over the last five weeks

--Largest five-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023

--Longest losing streak since the week ending July 31, 2020 when the market fell for six straight weeks

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 0.54 point or 0.57%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 9.00% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 3.08% from its 52-week low of 92.82 hit Friday, April 15, 2022

--Rose 3.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.56%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.87 point or 0.90%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

04-14-23 1738ET