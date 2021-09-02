The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.25% to 86.97 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.22 point or 0.25% today to 86.97

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 0.44 point or 0.50% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Off 2.84% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 2.84% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 1.97 points or 2.31%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-02-21 1736ET