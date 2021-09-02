Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.25% to 86.97 -- Data Talk

09/02/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.22 point or 0.25% today to 86.97

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 0.44 point or 0.50% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Off 2.84% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 2.84% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 1.97 points or 2.31%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-02-21 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.25% to 86.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.16% Lower at 75115.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.25% Lower at 52087.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.28% Lower at 116677.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.51% Higher at 20795.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:14pTSX rises to record high as energy, industrials climb
RE
05:13pBRP : TSX rises to record high as energy, industrials climb
RE
04:45pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P, Nasdaq edge to record closes, energy stocks buoyant
RE
04:00pICE GRAIN/OILSEED REVIEW : Canola Gives Up Gains in Last Hour
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 474.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba to invest $15.5 billion for "common prosperity"
2U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe
3Special Report-How the Chinese tycoon driving Volvo plans to tackle Tes..
4Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Designer Brands, Homeserve, Rio T..
5Tiziana Life Sciences : Precision Gains Access to Tiziana's Anti-CD3 An..

HOT NEWS