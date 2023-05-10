The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.24 point or 0.25% today to 95.51

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Off 9.16% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 1.51% from its 52-week low of 94.09 hit Monday, May 30, 2022

--Down 1.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.64%

--Year-to-date it is down 1.05 points or 1.08%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-23 1734ET