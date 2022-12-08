The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.26% to 97.77 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.26 point or 0.26% today to 97.77
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 0.61 point or 0.62% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
--Down six of the past eight trading days
--Off 7.01% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 9.92% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Rose 8.56% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.76%
--Year-to-date it is up 8.22 points or 9.18%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
