The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.26% to 97.77 -- Data Talk

12/08/2022 | 05:39pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.26 point or 0.26% today to 97.77


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.61 point or 0.62% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 7.01% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.92% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 8.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.22 points or 9.18%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.20% 12923.35 Real-time Quote.6.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.41% 1.0555 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
HOT NEWS