The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.27% to 89.93 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.25 point or 0.27% this week to 89.93
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 22, 2021
--Snaps a six week winning streak
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 0.63% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Up 6.34% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Rose 4.62% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.03%
--Year-to-date it is up 4.93 points or 5.80%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
12-10-21 1734ET