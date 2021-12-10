The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.27% to 89.93 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.25 point or 0.27% this week to 89.93

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 22, 2021

--Snaps a six week winning streak

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 0.63% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.34% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 4.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.93 points or 5.80%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 1734ET