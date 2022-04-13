The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.27% to 92.34 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.25 point or 0.27% today to 92.34
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Snaps a nine trading day winning streak
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Off 0.27% from its 52-week high of 92.59 hit Tuesday, April 12, 2022
--Up 8.58% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 6.73% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.29%
--Year-to-date it is up 2.79 points or 3.12%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
