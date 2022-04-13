The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.27% to 92.34 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.25 point or 0.27% today to 92.34

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Snaps a nine trading day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.27% from its 52-week high of 92.59 hit Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Up 8.58% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 6.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.29%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.79 points or 3.12%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

