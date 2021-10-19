The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.28% to 88.17 -- Data Talk

(Editor's Note: Data as of 4:30 p.m. ET)

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.25 point or 0.28% today to 88.17

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Off 0.82% from its 52-week high of 88.90 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up 4.27% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.58%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.17 points or 3.73%

Data based on 4:30 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-21 1750ET