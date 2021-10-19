Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.28% to 88.17 -- Data Talk

10/19/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Editor's Note: Data as of 4:30 p.m. ET)

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.25 point or 0.28% today to 88.17

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Off 0.82% from its 52-week high of 88.90 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up 4.27% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.58%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.17 points or 3.73%

Data based on 4:30 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-21 1750ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:51pDow Jones Industrial Average : Wall Street rises as investors bet on earnings
RE
05:51pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.28% to 88.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.48% Higher at 21086.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends 3.28% Lower at 110672.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.54% Lower at 52402.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.75% Higher at 84307.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:52pTSX climbs to record high as investors eye strong earnings
RE
04:41pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : TSX climbs to record high as investors eye strong earnings
RE
12:34pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 3612.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.05% Lower at 6669.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande shelves stake sale, Kaisa clattered by downgrade
2Applus Services S A : Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Applus+ IDIADA to..
3CM com N : CM.com Continues Strong Growth with 54% Core Revenue and 78%..
4'Green is good' says UK's Johnson, wooing Wall Street dollars
5Russia to go after Google this month with fine of up to 20% of annual t..

HOT NEWS