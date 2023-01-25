The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.28% to 94.82 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.27 point or 0.28% today to 94.82

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.32 point or 0.34% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Off 9.82% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 5.98% from its 52-week low of 89.47 hit Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Rose 5.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.80%

--Year-to-date it is down 1.74 points or 1.80%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

