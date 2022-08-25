Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.29% to 99.49 -- Data Talk

08/25/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.29 point or 0.29% today to 99.49


--Down two of the past three trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Off 0.78% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 14.58% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 13.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.94 points or 11.10%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.24% 13043.46 Real-time Quote.7.50%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.08% 0.99752 Delayed Quote.-12.33%
Latest news "Markets"
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.29% to 99.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.75% Higher at 20172.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.56% Higher at 113531.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.58% Higher at 47724.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.81% Higher at 142777.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:44pTSX gains for third day as financials rebound
RE
04:38pStocks rise, U.S. bond yields ease ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech
RE
04:33pNASDAQ Composite Rises 1.67% to 12639.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 1.41% to 4199.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:33pDJIA Rises 0.98% to 33291.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Powell leaves kid gloves behind as he saddles up for Jackson Hole
2Zaptec: Second quarter 2022 financial results
3Novartis to Spin Off, List Sandoz Business
4Value Investing : What you need to know before investing in value
5TESLA : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS