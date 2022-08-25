The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.29% to 99.49 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.29 point or 0.29% today to 99.49

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Off 0.78% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 14.58% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 13.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.94 points or 11.10%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1736ET