The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.30 point or 0.31% this week to 95.92
--Down for four consecutive weeks
--Down 1.89 points or 1.94% over the last four weeks
--Largest four-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 20, 2023
--Longest losing streak since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022, when the market fell for four straight weeks
--Down five of the past six weeks
--Today it is up 0.11 point or 0.12%
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 0.43 point or 0.46% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 16, 2023
--Highest closing value since Friday, March 31, 2023
--Off 8.77% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 3.96% from its 52-week low of 92.27 hit Friday, April 8, 2022
--Rose 3.96% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is down 0.63 point or 0.65%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
