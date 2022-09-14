Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.31% to 101.36 -- Data Talk

09/14/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.32 point or 0.31% today to 101.36


--Down three of the past four trading days

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.32% from its 52-week high of 101.69 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Up 16.35% from its 52-week low of 87.12 hit Wednesday, Sept 15, 2021

--Rose 16.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 11.81 points or 13.19%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.21% 13215.08 Real-time Quote.8.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 0.99817 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
