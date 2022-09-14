The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.31% to 101.36 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.32 point or 0.31% today to 101.36
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 0.32% from its 52-week high of 101.69 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
--Up 16.35% from its 52-week low of 87.12 hit Wednesday, Sept 15, 2021
--Rose 16.35% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.13%
--Year-to-date it is up 11.81 points or 13.19%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-14-22 1736ET