The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.31% to 101.36 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.32 point or 0.31% today to 101.36

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.32% from its 52-week high of 101.69 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Up 16.35% from its 52-week low of 87.12 hit Wednesday, Sept 15, 2021

--Rose 16.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 11.81 points or 13.19%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1736ET