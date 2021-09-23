The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.31% to 87.69 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.27 point or 0.31% today to 87.69

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

--Off 2.03% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.70% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.69 points or 3.17%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-21 1734ET