The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.31% to 89.86 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.28 point or 0.31% today to 89.86
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 0.39 point or 0.43% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
--Off 0.71% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Up 6.26% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Rose 4.49% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.05%
--Year-to-date it is up 4.86 points or 5.71%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-08-21 1733ET