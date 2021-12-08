The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.31% to 89.86 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.28 point or 0.31% today to 89.86

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.39 point or 0.43% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 0.71% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.26% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 4.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.86 points or 5.71%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

