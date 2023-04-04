The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.29 point or 0.31% today to 95.49

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.74 point or 0.76% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 20, 2023

--Down 10 of the past 14 trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 9.18% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 3.96% from its 52-week low of 91.85 hit Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Rose 3.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 1.07 points or 1.10%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1742ET