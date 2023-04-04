The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.29 point or 0.31% today to 95.49
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 0.74 point or 0.76% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 20, 2023
--Down 10 of the past 14 trading days
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
--Off 9.18% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 3.96% from its 52-week low of 91.85 hit Tuesday, April 5, 2022
--Rose 3.96% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is down 1.07 points or 1.10%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
04-04-23 1742ET