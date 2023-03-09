The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.30 point or 0.31% today to 98.35

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 6.47% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 8.23% from its 52-week low of 90.87 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Rose 7.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.79 points or 1.85%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1736ET