The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.33% to 101.35 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.33 point or 0.33% today to 101.35
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022
--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 0.33% from its 52-week high of 101.69 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
--Up 16.33% from its 52-week low of 87.12 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021
--Rose 15.96% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 11.80 points or 13.18%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-07-22 1735ET