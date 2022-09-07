The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.33% to 101.35 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.33 point or 0.33% today to 101.35

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.33% from its 52-week high of 101.69 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Up 16.33% from its 52-week low of 87.12 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Rose 15.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 11.80 points or 13.18%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

09-07-22 1735ET