The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.33% to 101.35 -- Data Talk

09/07/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.33 point or 0.33% today to 101.35


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.33% from its 52-week high of 101.69 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Up 16.33% from its 52-week low of 87.12 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Rose 15.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 11.80 points or 13.18%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.05% 13220.67 Real-time Quote.8.79%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.08% 1.00032 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
