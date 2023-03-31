The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.33 point or 0.34% this quarter to 96.23
--Down for two consecutive quarters
--Down 7.72 points or 7.43% over the last two quarters
--Largest two-quarter point decline since the 3rd quarter 2009
--Largest two-quarter percentage decline since the 4th quarter 2010
--This month it is down 1.74 points or 1.78%
--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since Dec. 2022
--Down five of the past six months
--This week it is down 0.26 point or 0.27%
--Down for three consecutive weeks
--Down 1.59 points or 1.63% over the last three weeks
--Largest three-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023
--Down four of the past five weeks
--Today it is up 0.27 point or 0.28%
--Up two of the past three trading days
--Off 8.48% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 5.33% from its 52-week low of 91.36 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Rose 5.33% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is down 0.33 point or 0.34%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
