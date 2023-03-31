The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.33 point or 0.34% this quarter to 96.23

--Down for two consecutive quarters

--Down 7.72 points or 7.43% over the last two quarters

--Largest two-quarter point decline since the 3rd quarter 2009

--Largest two-quarter percentage decline since the 4th quarter 2010

--This month it is down 1.74 points or 1.78%

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since Dec. 2022

--Down five of the past six months

--This week it is down 0.26 point or 0.27%

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 1.59 points or 1.63% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 0.27 point or 0.28%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 8.48% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 5.33% from its 52-week low of 91.36 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Rose 5.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 0.33 point or 0.34%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1743ET