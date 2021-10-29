Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.34% to 88.38 -- Data Talk

10/29/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.30 point or 0.34% this month to 88.38

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since May 2021

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--This week it is up 0.33 point or 0.38%

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Oct 1, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 0.54 point or 0.61%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Off 0.58% from its 52-week high of 88.90 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up 4.52% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 3.38 points or 3.98%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 1737ET

HOT NEWS