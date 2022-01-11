The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.34% to 89.56 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.30 point or 0.34% today to 89.56

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Off 1.05% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021

--Up 5.49% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 5.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.003%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.003 point or 0.003%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

