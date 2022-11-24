Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.34% to 98.69 -- Data Talk

11/24/2022 | 05:35pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.33 point or 0.34% today to 98.69


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1.76 points or 1.75% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

--Off 6.14% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 10.96% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 9.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.14 points or 10.21%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.23% 12992.88 Real-time Quote.7.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.04075 Delayed Quote.-9.33%
