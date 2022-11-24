The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.34% to 98.69 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.33 point or 0.34% today to 98.69

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1.76 points or 1.75% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

--Off 6.14% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 10.96% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 9.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.14 points or 10.21%

