The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.34% to 98.69 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.33 point or 0.34% today to 98.69
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 1.76 points or 1.75% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
--Off 6.14% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 10.96% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Rose 9.08% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 4.87%
--Year-to-date it is up 9.14 points or 10.21%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
