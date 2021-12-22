The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.36% to 89.93 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.33 point or 0.36% today to 89.93
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 0.47 point or 0.52% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
--Down five of the past six trading days
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
--Off 0.63% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Up 6.34% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Rose 5.18% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.03%
--Year-to-date it is up 4.93 points or 5.80%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
12-22-21 1733ET