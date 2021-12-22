Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.36% to 89.93 -- Data Talk

12/22/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.33 point or 0.36% today to 89.93

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 0.47 point or 0.52% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Off 0.63% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.34% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 5.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.93 points or 5.80%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-21 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.27% 12199.72 Delayed Quote.4.78%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.31% 1.13214 Delayed Quote.-7.67%
Latest news "Markets"
05:41pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.69% Higher at 21070.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 105243.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.61% Higher at 52403.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.58% Lower at 83651.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.36% to 89.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:27pADRs End Higher; Carnival Gains as Chinese Tech Sector Notches Losses
DJ
02:08pWall St gains on upbeat economic data, encouraging Omicron update
RE
01:07pToronto Stocks Up; BlackBerry Down Following Earnings
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.92% Higher at 478.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.61% Higher at 7341.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bad news accumulate for the British economy
2Analyst recommendations: Caterpillar, Cineworld, JD Sports, Microsoft, ..
3KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
4Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
5Christmas supply-chain crisis has been averted, Biden and FedEx CEO dec..

HOT NEWS