The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.36% to 89.93 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.33 point or 0.36% today to 89.93

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 0.47 point or 0.52% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Off 0.63% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.34% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 5.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.93 points or 5.80%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

