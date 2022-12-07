Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.36% to 98.03 -- Data Talk

12/07/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.35 point or 0.36% today to 98.03


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 6.77% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 10.21% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 9.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 8.48 points or 9.47%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.23% 12948.8 Real-time Quote.6.71%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.42% 1.05113 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
Latest news
05:59p'A better chapter': 18-year-old man elected mayor of Arkansas town
RE
05:59pGreen Shift Commodities Announces Non-Brokered Free-Trading Private Placement Financing
AQ
05:58pCanoe EIT Income Fund Announces December 2022 Distribution
GL
05:56pEx-Theranos president Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years for fraud
RE
05:55pNordic Unmanned - Private placement successfully placed
AQ
05:54pBlackstone CEO says financially distressed investors driving REIT redemptions
RE
05:52pEss Tech : Inc. Statement on Grizzly Research Report
PU
05:50pEmpire Energy Group Ltd Beetaloo Operations Update
AW
05:47pAnalysis-Peru markets take in political drama as investors focus on fundamentals
RE
05:47pPutin: Russia may be fighting in Ukraine for 'long' time
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation miss puts central bankers on back foot
2FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
3Australian billionaire snaps up CWP Renewables for over $2.7 billion
4UK indexes struggle for direction after mixed China news
5Analyst recommandations: Dominion Energy, Expedia, Repligen, TripAdviso..

HOT NEWS