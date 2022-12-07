The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.36% to 98.03 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.35 point or 0.36% today to 98.03

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 6.77% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 10.21% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 9.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 8.48 points or 9.47%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-22 1736ET