The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.36% to 99.43 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.36 point or 0.36% today to 99.43

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.85 point or 0.84% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 0.84% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 14.65% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 13.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.11%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.88 points or 11.03%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

