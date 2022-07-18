Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.36% to 99.43 -- Data Talk

07/18/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.36 point or 0.36% today to 99.43


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.85 point or 0.84% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 0.84% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 14.65% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 13.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.11%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.88 points or 11.03%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-22 1735ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:52pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.09% Higher at 18595.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:52pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.38% Higher at 96916.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:52pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.32% Lower at 46923.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:51pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.17% Higher at 105441.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.36% to 99.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:07pADRs End Higher; EDAP TMS, Nabriva Therapeutics Trade Actively
DJ
04:37pU.S. equity funds' net assets shrank by $2 trillion in second quarter
RE
04:28pWall Street closes down on slide in Apple shares, bank stocks
RE
04:15pStocks edge up, dollar dips as Fed hike expectations lessened
RE
04:01pWall Street ends lower on slide in Apple shares, bank stocks
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1GSK spins off Haleon in biggest European listing for decade
2Dutch central bank fines Binance 3.3 mln euros
3HK, China stocks jump after govt measures to ease property woes
4NICE Recommends Rhythm's ▼IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) for Treating ..
5TESLA : Barclays remains a Sell rating

HOT NEWS