The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.37% This Week to 96.92 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.36 point or 0.37% this week to 96.92

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Snaps a three-week winning streak

--Today it is down 0.25 point or 0.26%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 1.11% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Up 11.98% from its 52-week low of 86.55 hit Friday, June 25, 2021

--Rose 11.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.59%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.37 points or 8.23%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1741ET