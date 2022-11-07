The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.37% to 102.48 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.38 point or 0.37% today to 102.48

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2.20 points or 2.10% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 27, 2020

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Off 2.53% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 16.06% from its 52-week low of 88.30 hit Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Rose 16.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 12.93 points or 14.44%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1734ET