The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.37% to 102.48 -- Data Talk

11/07/2022 | 05:35pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.38 point or 0.37% today to 102.48


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2.20 points or 2.10% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 27, 2020

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Off 2.53% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 16.06% from its 52-week low of 88.30 hit Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Rose 16.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 12.93 points or 14.44%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.28% 13311.07 Real-time Quote.9.75%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.90% 1.00175 Delayed Quote.-12.68%
HOT NEWS