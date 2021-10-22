The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.37% to 88.05 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.33 point or 0.37% this week to 88.05
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 0.51 point or 0.58% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021
--Today it is down 0.12 point or 0.13%
--Down six of the past eight trading days
--Off 0.95% from its 52-week high of 88.90 hit Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
--Up 4.13% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Rose 0.22% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.72%
--Year-to-date it is up 3.05 points or 3.59%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-22-21 1734ET