The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.37% to 88.05 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.33 point or 0.37% this week to 88.05

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 0.51 point or 0.58% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021

--Today it is down 0.12 point or 0.13%

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 0.95% from its 52-week high of 88.90 hit Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021

--Up 4.13% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 0.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.72%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.05 points or 3.59%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

10-22-21 1734ET