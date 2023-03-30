The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.35 point or 0.37% today to 95.96

--Down eight of the past 11 trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 8.73% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 5.26% from its 52-week low of 91.17 hit Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Rose 5.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.05%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.60 point or 0.62%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 1736ET