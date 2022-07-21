The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.37% to 98.75 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.37 point or 0.37% today to 98.75

--Down eight of the past 11 trading days

--Lowest closing value since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 1.53% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 13.86% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 12.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.40%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.19 points or 10.27%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

