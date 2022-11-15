The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.38% to 99.16 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.37 point or 0.38% today to 99.16

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Off 5.69% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 11.48% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 10.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.61 points or 10.73%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1734ET